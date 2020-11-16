Police say 1 driver killed in Scottsdale street-racing crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing manslaughter and endangerment charges after an apparent street-racing crash in Scottsdale left one driver dead, according to police.

They said two sports cars were speeding on Scottsdale Road on Saturday night before one of the vehicles crashed into a structural support pillar at a hotel entrance.

Court records show the two cars were going at an estimated 120 mph in a 45-mph speed limit zone.

Police said 21-year-old Nicholas Meath was declared dead at the scene while the driver of the other sports car — 27-year-old Cameron Groom — was taken into custody.

It was unclear Monday if Groom has a lawyer yet.