Police responding to "active situation" at Wisconsin mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher said officers were responding Friday to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall.

The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the reported incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Journalists at the scene posted photos on social media showing a heavy police presence outside the mall.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.