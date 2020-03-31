Police respond to burglary at Darien gun exchange

On March 28 at approximately 4:39 a.m, Darien Police responded to Bob’s Furniture and Gun Exchange on the Post Road for a commercial burglary alarm.

Upon arrival, officers observed that the top section of the plate glass door on the front of the business had been shattered. The remaining doors were found secure.

Through security camera footage, it was determined that an individual had broken the glass and gained entry. Upon pushing the door open, the building alarm sounded and the individual immediately left the premises. Nothing appeared to be missing. Detectives were called to the scene to process for evidence.