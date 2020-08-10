Police report 2 believed drowned at Lake Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people are presumed drowned in separate incidents Sunday after both were reported missing at Lake Washington, authorities said.

The Seattle Fire Department first responded to a call for help around 6 p.m. after a man went under water, KOMO-TV reported.

A department fire boat, rescue divers and police department harbor patrol searched for more than an hour but did not locate him. The search was turned over the Seattle Police Department for a recovery mission.

Authorities received another call for help around 10 p.m. but could not locate a missing woman at the lake.

Neither of the adults were identified.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted a reminder to residents to wear a life jacket when swimming in open water.