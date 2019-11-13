Police release name of worker who died in fall at mall

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the construction worker who fell to his death at a Connecticut mall.

Police say 52-year-old Lorgio Jimenez-Suarez, of New York City, died after falling from an elevated height at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Jimenez-Suarez was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aiding in the investigation.

Crews have been working around the clock inside and outside of the 700,000-square-foot mall, which opened last month.