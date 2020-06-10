Police release account of CHP killing of car theft suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Highway Patrol officers fatally shot a 23-year-old man over the weekend after he rammed a stolen car into their vehicles in Oakland, authorities said.

The statement came from the Oakland Police Department, which is investigating the death of Erik Salgado. It did not release video footage or other evidence showing Salgado was threatening highway patrol vehicles before he died.

The department released its statement late Tuesday, three days after Salgado died in a neighborhood near an elementary school and his mother's house.

People protesting his death say highway patrol officers fired dozens of times into the car, killing Salgado and injuring his pregnant girlfriend in the passenger's seat. In the statement, Oakland police did not identify the passenger but said she sustained gunshot wounds and was in stable condition.

The CHP was conducting a traffic stop on the Dodge sedan driven by Salgado that Oakland police said was one of 74 vehicles stolen from a San Leandro dealership last week amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Salgado was the second man shot and killed by authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area following Floyd's death.

In Vallejo, police responding to reports of a break-in at a pharmacy shot Sean Monterrosa, 22, saying they thought he had a firearm. Police later said the San Francisco resident was kneeling at the time of his death, with his arms raised, and had a hammer in his waistband, not a firearm.

Minneapolis police initially said Floyd died after a “medical incident during a police interaction." Floyd, who is black, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, continued pressing a knee into Floyd's neck despite pleas that he could not breathe.