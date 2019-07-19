Police pursuit ends at Los Angeles mall, 1 in custody

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are advising those near a large mall in Los Angeles to avoid the area after suspects from a police pursuit left their car at a nearby parking structure and fled.

Police say one person is in custody and two are at large Friday following the pursuit of burglary suspects on a freeway and city streets.

The chase started around 10:30 a.m. and ended at the Sherman Oaks Galleria area.

Police say a perimeter has been set up.