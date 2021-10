FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was dragged by a hit-and-run driver who was returning to the scene of a previous accident, authorities said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release late Tuesday that officers were sent to a hit-and-run accident in which a vehicle hit a home. While an officer was investigating, the vehicle returned, and when the officer tried to confront the suspect, he was hit by the vehicle and dragged, according to a news release.