Missing North Carolina man's body found in Virginia

CHATHAM, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have found a body believed to be a North Carolina man who went missing over the weekend after he tried to sell his Range Rover.

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are investigating the disappearance of William Anderson “Andy" Banks, 39, of Raleigh, as a homicide.

On Thursday, Raleigh Police say believe Banks' body was recovered by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. The body will be sent to the medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification.

Authorities have already filed felony charges against Justin Fernando Merritt, who had arranged to buy Banks' SUV, for auto theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody in Danville, Virginia.