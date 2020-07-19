Police: motorcyclist killed in hit and run

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run.

Durham Police said a motorcycle driven by Raekwon Nixon, 24, collided with a vehicle as it was making a left turn Saturday evening. Nixon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, Amado Lopez, allegedly fled the scene of the crash and surrendered a short time later. Police said Lopez is facing a felony hit-and-run charge.