Police: man charged for sexually assaulting hospice patient

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man for sexually assaulting an 80-year-old hospice patient.

Fairfax County Police said Sunday that they had charged Nizhamuding Jureti, 57, with one count of forcible sodomy after he assaulted a male patient in his care.

Police said the 80-year-old victim told family members he awoke to find Jureti performing a sex act on him in his home. Jureti was charged on Friday and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.