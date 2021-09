DARIEN — Police are investigating another report of a stolen unlocked vehicle in town — the latest in a string of similar thefts.

A resident called police around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 to report their 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen.

“A short time prior to calling the police, the complainant had been awoken to the sound of the truck’s muffler and had gotten to the window just in time to see it pulling out of the driveway,” police said. “The truck had been unlocked and the keys left inside.”

Derby Police then notified Darien of a possible connection the following day.

Three juveniles were pulled over after initially failing to stop for the police around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 2. They were in a Nissan Murano but one of them had keys to a 2005 Chevy Silverado, Derby police said.

Police are still looking for the missing truck.

Two overnight burglaries — one of an unlocked 2018 Toyota highlander and unlocked 2016 Lexus LX — were also reported on Sept. 1 in Darien.

Nothing was reported missing, Darien Police said.

Last week’s incidents come on the heels of two weeks of reported stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles — most of which were unlocked.

Three cars were stolen and six cars were broken into in Darien two weeks ago. In the previous week, officers reported six vehicle burglaries and two stolen cars.

Reporter Eddy Martinez contributed to this report.