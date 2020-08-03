Police investigating weekend shootings in Darien, Norwalk

Darien Police posted a photo from the scene where they say shots were fired from a vehicle on West Avenue in Darien Saturday evening. No injuries are being reported.

Darien Police continue to investigate “numerous” gunshots fired on West Avenue Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. The shooting closed West Avenue between Leroy and Noroton avenues for several hours as police investigated the scene.

On Monday, Darien Police said the investigation is ongoing, and confirmed the incident resulted in no injuries and no damages. They are asking are asking residents who live in the area of West Avenue between Lakeside Dr. and Noroton Avenue to review home security camera footage that might have recorded the incident. It occurred between 4:45 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Anyone who has surveillance video or images, or any information pertaining to the shooting, incident is asked to contact the Darien Police Detective Division at 203-662-5330.

Anther shooting, this one in Norwalk, occurred within 15 minutes of Darien’s late Saturday afternoon.

Norwalk police were dispatched to Suncrest Road in the Colonial Village community around 4:45 p.m. after a report of shots fired, Lt. Jared Zwickler said in a prepared statement.

“Officers arrived on scene and found three vehicles damaged by gunfire,” he said. “The initial investigation revealed that a group of individuals fired shots from a white sedan at a group standing in the complex and fled the scene.”

He said city detectives are investigating the shooting, and no injuries were reported.

Police said the gunfire might have been targeting another vehicle.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the shootings were connected.