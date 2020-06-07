Darien police investigate online comment about protest

DARIEN — Police are looking into an online comment that referred to “marksmen identifying points of view” in businesses on Darien’s Post Road in relation to the Black Lives Matter protest planned along that route on Sunday.

Police say there is no credible threat but are investigating the comment, which was made by a web commenter on the Darien Times’ site and has since been removed.

“At this point organizers have not been informed. If information is developed and substantiated that we feel needs to be passed along, then we will absolutely make sure they are notified,” said Capt. Jeremiah Marron, of the Darien Police Department.

Steven Gomez, one of the protest’s organizers, said the comment “absolutely” did not impact his efforts on Sunday - which begins at Trader Joe’s in Darien at 1 p.m. More info here.