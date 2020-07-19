https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-investigate-fatal-dirt-bike-crash-15418938.php
Police investigate fatal dirt bike crash
DAYTON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash.
Howard County Police said Cody Carroll Porter, 21, died after his dirk bike struck a tree at Pig Tail Recreation Area in Dayton.
Police said Porter left a paved access road for an unknown reason and died at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.
