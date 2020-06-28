Police investigate after man's body found in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown.

Des Moines police say officers found the body around 9 p.m. Saturday in an area near Dean Lake and the Titan Tire manufacturing plant.

Authorities say the death is suspicious, but they didn't release any details about how the man died. The victim's name wasn't immediately released, and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.