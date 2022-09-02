Police in Memphis search for woman abducted while jogging

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee searched Friday for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.
Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, authorities said.