Police in Charleston plan to use fewer lethal weapons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — After two officers shot and wounded a Black man who authorities said was wielding a knife in April, the police chief of West Virginia’s capital city has outlined how his department will improve de-escalation tactics and use fewer lethal weapons.
Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt shared an action plan in a letter sent to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday, news outlets reported. Goodwin had requested the report from the department a few days after Denaul Dickerson, 33, was shot multiple times on April 30.