KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police identified on Monday the victims in two weekend homicides.

Officers found 49-year-old Erron I. Holley inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a shooting was reported near Independence and Lawn avenues, police said in a news release.

Holley was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said the investigation is continuing.

Investigators believe the man was shot by someone outside the vehicle.

In a separate incident about two hours earlier, police were called to an apartment complex near East 80th and Campbell streets after a disturbance was reported. Officers found 27-year-old Ronnell Buchanan, who was wounded and later died at a hospital.

Police said Monday a person of interest has been identified in that case, but no one has been charged at this time.