Police find flamethrower in car after traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Officers conducting a traffic stop in Massachusetts over the weekend found what they described as a flamethrower in the vehicle, police said Monday.

Police were conducting an anti-drag racing detail in Springfield at about 1 a.m. Sunday when officers saw a man standing up and recording video through an open sunroof, according to a Tweet from Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Officers approached the car and spotted what appeared to be the grip of a rifle under the front passenger seat, he said. The occupants stated it was not a gun but a flamethrower.

A passenger, Brandon McGee, 33, was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant and possession of an infernal machine, Walsh said.

It could not immediately be determined if McGee had an attorney.