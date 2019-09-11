Police department launches security camera registry program

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A police department in Georgia says the community could help improve public safety by registering their alarm and camera systems with the department.

News outlets report the Kennesaw Community Watch program was launched Monday by Kennesaw police. The program wants residents and business owners to register their camera systems, so police have a list of potential investigative tools.

Police spokesman Officer Scott Luther says currently police go door-to-door asking residents if they have a camera. He says the registry removes that lengthy process, so police could solve crimes quicker.

Luther says the registry does not give the department access to camera footage without the owner's permission.

Several other Cobb County police departments have a similar program.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy says their program has helped them find missing children.