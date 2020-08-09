Police close Lincoln bowling alley for violating mask rule

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Police closed down a bowling alley this weekend for violating the city's coronavirus restrictions after the owner vowed to fight the rules requiring people to wear masks in public places.

On Saturday, Lincoln Police enforced the local health department’s order to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards for violating restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials have said that employees at Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards weren’t wearing face coverings, patrons were told that masks were optional and people weren’t far enough apart.

The bowling alley's owner, Benjamin Madsen, has challenged the city's health restrictions in court. The business was ticketed Saturday for violating a closure order by operating on Friday.

Madsen’s attorney, J.L. Spray, declined to comment on the closure on Saturday.

Officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Madsen’s will remain closed until it submits a plan to comply with the health rules.

Nebraska has confirmed 28,245 virus cases and 345 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state's online tracking portal. The number of cases is likely higher, though, due to those that aren't documented. Officials said 141 new cases were reported Saturday.