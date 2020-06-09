Police cite New York couple for shoplifting at CVS in Darien

On June 5, officers responded to CVS, on the Post Road in Darien, for the report of an active larceny. Before the police arrived, the subjects were described to responding officers. Officers arrived and entered the store where they located the two alleged suspects in the makeup aisle.

While observing, one of the officers allegedly observed the male suspect put an item into his sweater.

When the suspects noticed the officers, police said the male suspect dropped the bag that had been over his shoulder and told the officers he intended on putting the items back.

The two were escorted from the building and detained. Police said officers located additional makeup items on the persons of both suspects after a search. The items found on the suspects were returned to the store manager, who gave a total value of $1,800.

Both suspects, identified as Kristin Olsen, 18, and Steven Panagatos, 22, both of New York, were issued summonses to appear in court, Paganatos for fourth degree conspiracy to larceny and fourth degree larceny, and Olsen for fourth degree conspiracy to commit larceny. They were both released from the scene on written promises to appear and are due in Bridgeport Court on June 15.