Burglaries of unlocked cars continue in Darien

Motor vehicle burglaries

On the overnight between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, several cars in Darien were burglarized.

Three Fitch Avenue residents reported cars burglarized.

One resident who called at 1 a.m. said their 2018 Lexus SUV had been burglarized at some point between the time they called and 3 p.m. The vehicle had been unlocked and it appeared nothing had been taken.

Another Fitch Avenue resident said their 20111 Lexus SUV and 2017 Ford Explorer had been burglarized at some point during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been unlocked and it appeared nothing had been taken.

The third Fitch Avenue resident said their 2019 Subaru Outback had been burglarized at some point during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been unlocked and it appeared nothing had been taken.

On Jan. 28, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Dickinson Road resident had said their 2002 GMC Yukon had been burglarized at some point during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been unlocked and it appeared nothing had been taken.