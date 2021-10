KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say they’ve arrested a woman considered a person of interest in a violent rampage that involved a man fatally shot, an elderly woman stabbed and at least two hit-and-run crashes.

The string of violence began around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a woman reportedly stole a vehicle from retail store parking lot blocks north of the Kansas Speedway, television station KCTV reported.