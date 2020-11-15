https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-arrest-suspect-in-fatal-Florissant-shooting-15728782.php
Police arrest suspect in fatal Florissant shooting
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Florissant Saturday, but they released few details about the incident.
Police said the shooting on Saturday was related to a domestic incident. Officers responding to the scene found a man dead with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Florissant Police are still investigating the shooting. They did not immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect.
