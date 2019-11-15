Police arrest Darien man on narcotics possession, dealing charges

A Darien man has been arrested for narcotics possesion, dealing, owning high capacity magazines and operating a drug factory in a home that he shared with minor children after an extensive investigation, according to Darien Police.

For the past several months, the Darien Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) have been conducting an extensive investigation into the distribution of narcotics at local establishments in the downtown area of Darien.

The suspect, Andrew Creamer, 48, of Old Farm Road, Darien, was identified as allegedly dealing cocaine to a large amount of people out of one of the local drinking establishments on Tokeneke Road.

Creamer was investigated over a period of time, during which investigators confirmed his alleged involvement in the distribution of narcotics.

An arrest warrant charging Creamer with the possession and distribution of narcotics was obtained, as well as a search warrant for his residence.

On Nov. 12 at approximately 10 p.m., members of the Detective Bureau and SEU executed both the arrest and search warrants at Creamer’s home.

Creamer was taken into custody, and his residence searched. In Creamer’s bedroom investigators said they found a small quantity of cocaine as well as tools indicative of cocaine sales to include baggies, scales, and a cocaine press. Detectives also said they located approximately $16,000 in cash.

Creamer allegedly informed officers that the cash was the proceeds from the sales of narcotics over a period of time. Also seized from Creamer’s room were a shotgun and two rifles that were found unloaded and unsecured on the floor of Creamer’s room, according to police. One of the rifles was later determined to be illegal based on its modifications, police said. A large amount of unsecured ammunition for all three firearms was also seized, police said, as well as numerous illegal high capacity magazines.

Police said Creamer shared the home with several family members, to include two minor children ages 11 and 12.

Creamer was transported to headquarters where he was processed for:

illegal possession of assault weapon

possession of narcotics with intent to sell

possession or narcotics

risk of injury to a minor (two counts)

operation of a drug factory

possession of high capacity magazines

He was held on a $200,000 bond and transported to Stamford Court the following morning.

The Darien Police takes seriously its commitment to keep the town drug-free. Those aware of any narcotic activity, are encouraged by Darien Police to call or submit a tip via the online anonymous-tip portal. The portal can be found on our website www.darienpolice.org under the “Services” tab.