Police arrest 1 in shooting death on Wichita's west side

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man already on parole for theft and burglary convictions has been arrested in the shooting death of a man earlier this week on Wichita’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, television station KAKE reported. Arriving officers found 42-year-old Jeremy Hutchens in a car with a gunshot wound, and he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives said an investigation revealed that Hutchens had met another man, 22-year-old Christian Wohlford, for a property transaction when an argument ensued, and Wohlford shot Hutchens. A woman in the car was not injured.

Wohlford was arrested several hours after the shooting during a traffic stop. He was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

State prison records show that at the time of his arrest, Wohlford was on parole for convictions in 2017 of theft and burglary. He was released from prison three months ago.