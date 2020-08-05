Police approve motions for Pear Tree Point, West Avenue

The Darien Police Commission recently unanimously approved two projects in town, one of which is making Pear Tree Point Road near Long Neck Point Road “No Parking.”

A No Parking sign will be posted on Pear Tree Point Road within 200 feet past the cut out at Long Neck Point Road.

“Down by Pear Tree Point Road, there is the little cut out when you come around off the Rings End Bridge, you make the right to go onto Pear Tree Point,” Darien Police Chief Don Anderson said.

“Just ahead of that, there is a 25-mile-an-hour speed sign, and three or four or five cars have been pulling off the road,” he added. “It is quite angled going down to the water.”

He said that area is not a parking spot so there should be a sign there indicating that.

Commons project

For the Commons construction project, the commission unanimously approved leaving West Avenue westbound towards Stamford as a one way, as opposed to shutting it down entirely.

The Commons at Noroton Heights is Federal Realty’s plan to redevelop the eastern portion of the Noroton Heights Shopping Center, and will include residential units and first floor commercial space.

Previously, police had requested a shut down of West Avenue for a two-week period beginning Aug. 14, that the commission approved. This would be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The police chief as well as the project manager for the project agreed to return to the original plan of alternating lanes.

They asked if at night when the work day is done at 3 or 4 p.m., they would leave West Avenue westbound towards Stamford as a one way, and have eastbound traffic diverted down Edgerton Street to Heights, and then back to Noroton.

They said it would take seven weeks to finish that job with alternating lanes. By leaving the road open at night and just keeping that one way, it would take one week off the job, police said.

It would still keep traffic flowing, especially going Westbound, which is the biggest concern, according to the commission.

“What they’re doing on West Avenue is to try to mitigate a lot of the flooding issues from Heights Road,” Anderson said. “So, this is a win for the town.”

“This is a better deal for all involved, rather than closing West Avenue and having to reroute the buses all the time,” he added. “This is a much more effective compromise.”

It would still be safe for travel, with safety barriers set up.

COVID-19 update

The Darien Police Department is still COVID-19 free for all its sworn and civilian staff.

The police department and the town are discouraging discretionary travel if it can be avoided.

Darien recently had its final delivery of PPE equipment from the state.

“That program has now been discontinued,” Anderson said. “We do have a large stock of PPE. We’re well positioned in the PPE front to get us through in the foreseeable future.”

Entry level testing

According to Anderson, exceptional candidates have come forward for entry level positions within the police department.

“We are always looking to get the best possible candidate for this police department,” he said.

The next Darien Police Commission meeting is Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Watch the Darien Police Commission meeting on Darien TV/79.

