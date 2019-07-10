Police appear to pray with anti-abortion group near clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A video appears to show on-duty police officers praying with anti-abortion protesters outside West Virginia's last abortion services provider.

The three officers were responding to reports that protesters were in a roadway and parked in a no-parking zone. The video shows them blocking a door to the Women's Health Clinic, weeks after the city passed an ordinance prohibiting protesters from blocking health centers.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the video was streamed on Facebook last month by the group "Speak Life WV." It shows Charleston officers bowing their heads as the group prays and lays hands on them. A woman can be heard saying the prayer is to protect the police. A city statement Tuesday says an internal investigation found the officers remained neutral.

