The curve near 398 West Avenue near the Stamford line has been “somewhat problematic,” said Darien Police Capt. Don Anderson at the Aug. 7 Police Commission meeting.

There was a recent collision at that curve.

“There was a roadway departure and it ended up taking down someone’s columns on their house,” said Anderson, adding the accident was related to a medical issue and not speeding or reckless driving.

However, police have received a request from a resident for some enhancements in that location.

In response, Anderson spoke about ways to resolve the issue. He said while speed humps cannot be put on West Avenue, signage can.

The signage that was in that location is “somewhat faded out,” he said.” So, perhaps new signage may be needed.”

“DPW are always willing to assist us getting new signage in,” Anderson added.

Police plan to cut back on some foliage in that location, as well as increase enforcement.

However, he said there hasn’t been an “inordinate amount” of collisions on that corner.

In regard to the speed limit, “West Avenue does have a 35-mile-an-hour speed limit,” he said. “We do do enforcement down there.”

Lowering the speed limit “won’t make any appreciable difference in the traffic activity” in that area, he added. “We are addressing it the best we can.”

“U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign

In light of this month’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign, which began Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 15, Anderson said he wants to reinforce that texting isn’t allowed when a vehicle is at a stop sign or red light. It has already been several years that the statute for texting was changed to reflect this, he added.

“There was a time when the cell phone law first came in that you could operate your cell phone while you were stopped,” he said. “You can no longer activate your GPS [or any electronic device] while it’s in your hand while you’re stopped at a red light or a stop sign.”

“You have to pull over and stop,” he added.

