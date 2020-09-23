Police: Workplace shooter to be returned to Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A man accused of wounding two people in a workplace shooting is expected to be returned Wednesday to Connecticut from Massachusetts, where police say he was taken into custody on a highway while trying to flee.

Police plan to pick up Alan Rosario, 33, in Springfield and bring him back to South Windsor, Connecticut, where he will be charged with crimes connected to the shooting on Tuesday outside an industrial building, authorities said.

South Windsor police said Rosario shot a co-worker during an argument, and a third man was wounded by shrapnel from the shooting. Both victims were treated at a hospital and discharged. The nature of the argument has not been disclosed.

Police said they took Rosario into custody at gunpoint on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

Rosario, of Springfield, is expected to waive his right to contest extradition back to Connecticut, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, a South Windsor police spokesman.

Police plan to release information on the charges and more details of the shooting later Wednesday, he said.

It is not clear whether Rosario has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.