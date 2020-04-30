Police: Woman drove car with her 5-year-old child on hood

Rock Hill, S.C. (AP) — A woman who allegedly recorded a video of herself driving a car while her 5-year-old child was sitting on the hood of the vehicle was arrested in South Carolina.

Thrista Miquisha Johnson turned herself in Tuesday after Rock Hill police learned about the video and issued a warrant for her arrest, news outlets reported. Lt. Michael Chavis told the Rock Hill Herald the video was taken near an apartment building in the city just two day earlier.

Chavis said police don’t know how fast the car was moving in the video, but noted the child was not injured.

Police said they notified the state’s social services department about the child's custody after determining Johnson, 26, was the mother. The child's custody status has yet to be released, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

Johnson was charged with child neglect. It is not clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.