Police: Weekend shootings lead to 2 dead in N. Carolina city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A pair of weekend shootings in North Carolina’s largest city has led to two men dead and two other people injured, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Sunday. A suspect has been charged in one of the deaths.

Three gunshot victims who arrived at area hospitals were connected to a shooting into an occupied home late Saturday night in east Charlotte, according to a police news release. One of the three, identified by police as Elante’ Nasir Thompson, 23, later died. The other two received non-life-threatening injuries Homicide detectives were investigating what happened.