DARIEN — Three vehicles were stolen and two more burglarized last week, according to police.

All five incidents occurred overnight between June 28 and 29, police said.

Two of the vehicles were stolen from homes on Long Neck Point Road, with the first report coming in at 3:28 a.m.

While en route to a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the roadway, police received a call from different Long Neck Point Road resident saying their 2014 Range Rover had been stolen. Once on scene, police determined the unoccupied vehicle was the stolen Range Rover.

More than an hour later, police said officers were notified by the North Haven Police Department that a 2017 Mercedes Benz GLC registered to a separate Long Neck Point Road resident had been recovered in their jurisdiction. Contact was made with the owners, who confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen, police said, and that the doors had been left unlocked and the keys left inside.

Two hours later, police said a Plymouth Road resident reported their 2014 Mercedes M1350 stolen from their driveway sometime overnight. The vehicle had been left unlocked, police said, and the keys inside. On July 5, police were contacted by the Longmeadow, Mass., police department indicating the vehicle in this case was recovered in their jurisdiction.

A Dubois Street resident also reported their 2015 Lexus RX was entered at some point overnight, police said. The vehicle had been left unlocked, police said, and nothing was reported missing.

A Pear Tree Point Road resident also reported that someone entered their unlocked 2019 Mercedes sedan overnight. Police said the victim’s home security camera showed a man enter the vehicle at 1:56 a.m. Nothing was reported missing.

