Police: Thieves stole 23 pieces of mail from Darien residents

John Delos Santos John Delos Santos Photo: Darien Police Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Darien Police Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Police: Thieves stole 23 pieces of mail from Darien residents 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Three men have been accused of stealing about two dozen pieces of mail from town residents, police said.

John Delos Santos, 22, of Bridgeport was charged sixth-degree larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Jorge Guerrero-Melendez, 21, of Bridgeport, along with Victor Mejia-Gonzalez, 30, of New York, were each charged 23 counts of sixth-degree larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny after turning themselves in on Saturday.

Darien Police say various items of mail were found in their vehicle in May.

Darien Police said they responded to a report of two suspicious men running in a yard on Casement Street around 3 a.m. on May 5.

While responding, police said an officer observed a black sedan driving from the direction of Casement Street on Post Road. The officer observed that it was occupied by several people as it turned to get on Interstate-95 northbound via the Exit 11 on-ramp, police said.

Police said the officer pulled over the vehicle on I-95 at Exit 13 because of the report of suspicious activity and the series of car thefts and burglaries that had been occurring in town.

While interviewing the occupants, they gave conflicting stories about where they were coming from, police said.

Officers observed two packages inside the vehicle that appeared to have delivery addresses in Darien, police said. A full search of the vehicle revealed additional packages and mail envelopes with delivery addresses in Darien, police said. In total, police said 23 pieces of mail were found.

Police said the men were not arrested at the time of the traffic stop due to the nature of the crime, positive identification of the suspects and the status of COVID-19 at the time. Police said they instead applied for an arrest warrant.

Darien Police worked with the United States Postal Inspector’s office to assure the stolen mail was put back into circulation.

An arrest warrant was granted and the three men turned themselves in on Saturday, police said. They were each released on $2,400 bond and are due in court on Dec. 1.