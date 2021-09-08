Police: Teen charged in triple shooting at Towson gathering

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police have charged a 19-year-old Greenbelt man, who they said fired a gun at an unsanctioned gathering of hundreds of people at Towson University, striking himself and two others.

Samuel Nnam was arrested a short time after he was released from a hospital and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault, police said in a news release Tuesday night. Nnam is being held without bail. Online court records do not list an attorney for Nnam.