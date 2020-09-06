https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-Suspect-arrest-in-early-morning-Grand-15546472.php
Police: Suspect arrest in early morning Grand Forks robbery
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Grand Forks man has been arrested following an early morning robbery in the city.
Police said officers were responded at 12:43 a.m. Sunday at a Cenex store. Police say officers arrived on scene as the 911 call was still being made.
A K-9 unit responded and tracked the suspect about six blocks before the arrest.
Police say no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.
