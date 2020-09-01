https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-St-Louis-County-police-shoot-man-who-15533767.php
Police: St. Louis County police shoot man who fired at them
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A man was hospitalized after exchanging gunfire Tuesday with officers who were trying to arrest his brother in St. Louis County, police said.
The officers were arresting a man wanted for first-degree assault in Jennings when his brother began firing at police, St. Louis County spokesman Ben Granda said.
The man was sitting in a truck when he began shooting and four officers returned fire, Granda said.
No officers were injured. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, KSDK-TV reported.
The officers involved range in age from 28 to 36 and have between five and 10 years of service, Granda said.
Granda said body-cam footage captured the shooting
