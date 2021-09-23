Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in store shooting; shooter dead Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 5:02 p.m.
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee grocery store left one person dead and 12 others injured Thursday afternoon, and the shooter was subsequently found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store in an upscale suburb of Memphis, authorities said.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke out at a Kroger store in his suburban community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Memphis. He said 13 people in all were shot and the 12 of them were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries.