Police: Richmond woman still missing Sunday

RICHMOND, Maine (AP) — A Richmond woman who disappeared late last month was still missing Sunday following a search throughout the week of a Maine river using boats, aircraft and a drone.

Anneliese Heinig, 37, was last seen early on Nov. 26 walking along Interstate 295 near where it crosses the Presumpscot River in Falmonth.

The mother of two had left her car on the shoulder of the road with her keys, wallet and cellphone inside.

The search continued on Friday with marine patrol units, game wardens, state troopers, a dive team and help from the Richmond police, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Police had no news to share on Sunday, said Falmouth Police Lt. Frank Soule by email.

“Boats and aircraft will be routinely checking the immediate area for the foreseeable future,” he wrote. “Any possible leads will be looked into immediately.”

“Going forward short of any new information, we will continue to search these areas on a smaller scale,” he said.

About 200 people turned out for a candlelight vigil for Heinig on Friday night in Brunswick.