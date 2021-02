RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say an 82-year-old Rapid City woman who was found dead in her house was likely killed by someone who targeted her, but they did not provide details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said authorities have reason to believe the suspect had a “specific interest” in victimizing Reta McGovern, who was found in her home last Wednesday with a laceration to her throat.