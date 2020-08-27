Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-80 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday by a semitrailer along Interstate 80 in a southern part of Omaha, police there said.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of the interstate near 60th Street, police said. The identity of the victim had not been released by late Thursday morning, nor had police said why the person was on the interstate.

The crash closed a stretch of I-80′s westbound lanes for several hours while police investigated.