Police: Online ticket sale leads to attempted fraud of Darien resident

On July 26, an Allen O’Neill Drive resident reported attempting to purchase concert tickets via a Craigslist ad.

The resident contacted the seller at 11 a.m. and the seller provided the resident with a picture of himself holding his Washington D.C. driver’s license, a degree from Duke University, and a Wells Fargo bank card bearing the same name.

The buyer agreed to purchase the tickets for $300 but was hesitant about using Apple Pay to make the purchase, police said. The seller then said he was a lawyer and the buyer could Google him at his firm. He also sent a picture of the receipt. The victim agreed send the money via Apple Pay. The suspect then sent the victim a photo of a receipt saying the transaction didn’t go through and asked her to try again. The buyer’s Apple Pay account showed the payment going out and contacted Apple who explained that the receipt she had been given was fake.

When the victim contacted the suspect again, he attempted to get her to send more money via another currency exchange platform. The victim refused. Contact was made with the person whose identity and pictures had been provided, and who was the lawyer identified by the suspect in the google search. The individual informed the complainant that his identity had been stolen.

Contact was made with Ticketmaster who confirmed that the receipt was legitimate but that the purchaser had canceled the transaction three hours later.