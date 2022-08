BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call early Friday, officials said.

Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m., Blacksburg police said in a news release. A male subject on the scene fired on the officers and deputies and they returned fire, police said.