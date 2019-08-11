https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-Off-duty-State-Police-detective-injured-14296613.php
Police: Off duty State Police detective injured in crash
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say an off duty Indiana State Police detective has suffered "critical injuries" in a motorcycle crash in Indianapolis.
Police say the 24-year veteran of the department was riding in his personal motorcycle when a car collided with the bike, causing the detective to hit a semi-trailer on Interstate 465 south of Interstate 69.
The crash happened Saturday morning.
Authorities say the vehicles were approaching slowing traffic in a construction zone.
Police the detective suffered "critical injuries," despite wearing a helmet.
Police believe alcohol was not a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
View Comments