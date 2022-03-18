Police: No sign of foul play after man found dead in ditch

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Investigators have found no sign of foul play after a man was found dead in a ditch near a burning vehicle, Delaware State Police said Thursday.

Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, police said in a news release. Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, police said.