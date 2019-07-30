NY man accused of leaving kids in car while he worked in Darien

A New York man was issued a misdemeanor after police were called to a Darien street on the report of children unsupervised in a car.

On July 23, at approximately 12:45, Officers responded to the report of a car idling in a parking lot for two hours with children inside on Kensett Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and talked with the three children, ages eight, four and four. The children told the officers that their father was working in the area, police said. The children indicated they were okay and had food and water in the vehicle, and that the air conditioner was on, according to police.

Approximately 15 minutes later police said the children’s father, identified as William Odane, 32, of Mount Vernon, New York approached the vehicle. Odane told police he was working in nearby residences and that due to childcare issues, he brought his children to work with him. He told officers he could see the children through a residence window and checked on them every 30 minutes, police said. A witness told officers that she hadn’t seen an adult check on the children in over two hours. Based on the above, Odane was issued a misdemeanor summons for the above charges. He was released on a written promise to appear and is due in court on Aug. 5.