Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy JUAN A. LOZANO , Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 7:49 p.m.
1 of6 Attorney Michael Elliott and his client Victor Hugo Cuevas, a 26-year-old linked to a missing tiger named India, attend a bond revocation hearing on a separate murder charge at Fort Bend County Justice Center on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Richmond, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Victor Hugo Cuevas, a 26-year-old linked to a missing tiger named India, and his attorney Michael Elliott, left, talk to reporters before entering Fort Bend County Justice Center for a bond revocation hearing on a separate murder charge, on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Richmond, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Waller County Sheriff's Office Deputy Wes Manion talks about his encounter with a tiger the night before on the 1100 block of Ivy Wall Drive, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Houston. Manion, who was off-duty at the time, arrived shortly after seeing posts by neighbors. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Victor Hugo Cuevas, a 26-year-old linked to a missing tiger named India, is taken into custody after his bond in a separate murder charge was revoked and reset at $300,000 at Fort Bend County Justice Center on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Richmond, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HOUSTON (AP) — A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found after a nearly week-long search and appears to be unharmed, police said.
In a short video tweeted by Houston police Saturday night, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal and saying it has been a long week searching for it.