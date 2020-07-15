Police: Maryland woman charged with murder in infant's death

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that an Upper Marlboro woman has been charged in the suffocation death of her 7-month-old son.

The Washington Post reports that Shannon Renee Thompson was charged on Tuesday in Prince George's County.

Authorities said she admitted to suffocating her infant. Thompson is being held without bond on charges of first and second-degree murder.

Police said they conducted a welfare check at the home in June and found the baby, Majesty Thompson. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prince George’s police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said the department does not anticipate making additional arrests.

It's unclear if Thompson has hired an attorney. Online records did not list a lawyer for her.